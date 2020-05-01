The Latest COVID-19 Updates (May 1)

12 p.m. HARRISBURG — Jefferson County still has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily statistical update on Friday. The surrounding counties stood as follows: Clearfield, 16 cases; Indiana, 63 cases, four deaths; Armstrong, 51 cases, two deaths; Clarion, 23 cases, one death; Forest, seven cases; and Elk County, three cases.

9 a.m. TOKYO — Robot staff debuted at a Tokyo hotel for mild coronavirus patients under a plan to free up beds at overburdened hospitals.

Pepper, a popular semi-humanoid talking robot, greeted Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike as she walked into a downtown hotel during Friday’s demonstration. Pepper, wearing a white surgical mask, also reminds patients to check their daily temperature and encourages them to rest.

Doctors and nurses are staffed at the hotels. Guest patients can also access health management applications on computers and tablets to record their body temperatures and symptoms. “Whiz” a cleaner robot, operates in hotel lobbies where patients come to pick up meals to reduce infection risks.

The robots, made by SoftBank Robotics, will be deployed at other hotels rented by Tokyo’s government for patients with no or mild symptoms. So far, Tokyo has secured five hotels with 1,500 to 2,800 rooms.

Japan has 14,281 confirmed cases and 432 deaths, according to the health ministry tally.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — China's warning of trade repercussions from Australia’s campaign for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic has rattled Australian business leaders as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration urges other governments to back such a probe.

China has accused Australia of parroting the United States in its call for an inquiry independent of the World Health Organization to determine the origins of COVID-19 and how the world responded.

Chinese Ambassador Cheng Jingye used an Australian newspaper interview this week to warn that pursuing an inquiry could spark a Chinese consumer boycott.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended Australia and urges other countries to demand transparency.