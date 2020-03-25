The Latest COVID-19 Updates (March 25)

8:30 a.m. -- A look at some of the Associated Press updates from around the world:

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's public hospital doctors are going on strike over what they call a lack of adequate protective gear as the coronavirus begins to spread in a country whose health system has almost collapsed. The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association president, Tawanda Zvakada, says doctors are at "high risk" of contracting the virus: "Right now we are exposed and no one seems to care." He says doctors have an inadequate stocks of gloves, masks and gowns. The southern African nation has reported three cases of COVID-19 and recorded its first death this week.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch public health institute says the coronavirus has been discovered in sewage in the Netherlands. The institute says DNA tests confirmed the virus in waste water from the southern city of Tilburg and a nearby town, which are in the hardest-hit Dutch region, as well as from the capital Amsterdam. It says symptoms of the disease caused by the virus can include diarrhea in some patients and the virus can be detected in human waste of some infected patients. Dutch sewage workers already wear protective clothing that shield them from the coronavirus.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's foreign minister says at least 32 Turkish nationals have died from the coronavirus abroad, most of them in European countries. Mevlut Cavusoglu says the government was assisting families wanting to return their loved ones' bodies back home. He says Turkey overnight flew back 2,721 Turkish students stranded in eight countries, following the cancellation of flights over the outbreak. They are being quarantined in student dormitories in three cities. Turkey has reported 44 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 1,872 infections.

___

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the military to train to help handle the coronavirus outbreak. The Defense Ministry says the four-day exercise that began Wednesday will check the troops' readiness to deal with contagion. The military will run drills on how to deal with the outbreak at its bases and check the military's ability to quickly deploy its forces across the vast country. The government has reported 658 cases of the coronavirus in Russia and no deaths. Officials say the low number of cases in Russia compared to Europe could be due to insufficient screening and called for action to brace up for the worst.

___

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has reaffirmed the need to protect all life, rallying Christians around the world to pray together for those sick with the coronavirus and the medical personnel who are caring for them.

Francis presided over a global noontime prayer Wednesday, in which he begged for God's mercy amid the pandemic. The prayer fell on the 25th anniversary of a landmark Vatican document reaffirming the inviolability of all human life from conception to natural death. Francis dedicated his comments to the document, which strongly reaffirmed church teaching opposing abortion and euthanasia. Francis says it is imperative to "relaunch this teaching in the context of a pandemic that threatens human life and the global economy." Some conservative Christian commentators, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump, have warned the consequences of the financial shutdown aimed at preventing the virus' spread and protecting the elderly and sick are worse than the virus itself.

___

LONDON — Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The prince's Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. It says his wife Camilla has tested negative. The palace says Charles "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

___

MADRID — Spain has now the world's second highest tally of coronavirus deaths after a 738 spike was recorded Wednesday, the highest so far in one day. With 3,434, Spain surpassed China's 3,285 and has more than half of Italy's 6,820. Infections also rose on Wednesday by 20% from a day earlier to 47,610, Spain's Ministry of Health announced. More than 5,000 people have recovered, the ministry said. The outbreak has hit Spain and put a tragic strain on its healthcare system, especially in the central region around Madrid, with one third of the positive cases and roughly half of the casualties.