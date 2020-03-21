The Latest COVID-19 Updates (March 21)

-- 2 p.m. -- Italy’s tally of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to soar, with officials on Saturday announcing new day-to-day highs: 793 dead and 6,557 cases. The country, at the heart of western Europe’s rampaging outbreak, now counts 53,578 known cases.

-- 1 p.m. -- Addressing the nation at his daily briefing, President Trump said that actions being taken now include his approval of the major declaration of disaster in the state of New York, citing that he worked closely with Gov. Cuomo on that. He noted that they'll consider doing the same for other areas if the need arises. He also spoke to the agreements reached with both Canada and Mexico to limit non-essential travel while continuing commerce. He said he spoke with thousands of small businesses in a call and called them the "engine of our economy," saying the government will support them in any way possible.

-- 11:55 a.m. -- According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's daily update, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 371 positive tests. A total of 3,766 people have tested negative, the DOH said. UPDATE: Allegheny County also confirmed its first death as a result of the virus, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. The report does not list any confirmed cases in Jefferson, Indiana or Clearfield counties at this time.

-- In case you missed it on Friday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that, due to the high volume of waiver requests, his has delayed enforcement of the state's order that all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania must close their physical locations to slow the spread of COVID-19. Per orders, businesses that were non-life sustaining were ordered to close their physical locations on March 19 at 8 p.m. This order stands, only the enforcement timing will change and become effective on Monday, March 23, at 8 a.m. Those businesses requesting clarification on whether they are defined as life-sustaining should check this list, email the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) customer service resource account at ra-dcedcs@pa.gov, or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH and select option 1 to reach DCED staff. For businesses that determine from the list that they are non-life sustaining, but would like to seek a waiver, there is an online waiver application. When a business completes a waiver form, a team of professionals at DCED will review each request and respond based on the guiding principle of balancing public safety while ensuring the continued delivery of critical infrastructure services and functions. Those requesting a waiver will be notified via email if their operations may re-open. Businesses applying for a waiver must remain closed until a decision is made about their application.

-- 10:20 a.m. -- A Navy sailor assigned to United States Central Command headquarters in Florida has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an Associated Press report said. CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Bill Urban made the announcement. Urban says the sailor returned to the U.S. from overseas travel on March 15 and went into precautionary quarantine at his home. He didn't stop at CENTCOM or at Macdill Air Force base, where the command is located in Tampa. The sailor started developing symptoms on Wednesday, called ahead to Macdill health officials, and was met outside the base by doctors. Officials say his test returned positive on Friday.

-- 8:55 a.m. -- Christina A. Cassidy of the Associated Press writes, "U.S. elections have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. At least 13 states have postponed voting and more delays are possible as health officials warn that social distancing and other measures to contain the virus might be in place for weeks, if not months." Pennsylvania's primaries are scheduled for April 28. Gov. Tom Wolf said on Friday that he and his administration are discussing the options moving forward, but had no announcements at this time.