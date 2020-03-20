The Latest COVID-19 Updates (March 20)

-- 12:10 p.m. -- The updated results posted today do not show any cases in Jefferson, Indiana or Clearfield counties, but the first confirmed cases in Central Pennsylvania -- one in Centre County and one in Potter County -- were added to the results.

-- Noon: The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m. on March 20, there are 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 268. "Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home." Statewide, there are 268 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 2,574 patients who have tested negative, and one death. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.