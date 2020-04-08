The Latest COVID-19 Updates (April 8)

Noon -- HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed that as of 12 a.m. on Wednesday there are 1,680 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 16,239. The department also reported 70 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 310. "Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders."

9 a.m. -- The latest COVID-19 updates from the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON — A leader of the White House's coronavirus response team is warning there could be another wave of U.S. infections if people don't stick with the health guidelines recommending they stay indoors and avoid social interactions. Dr. Deborah Birx says "if people start going out again, socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early." Birx told NBC's "Today" show she's "hopeful" the United States will have fewer than the projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. She says people have been following the 30-day recommendations to stay at least 6 feet away from others, wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use hand sanitizer and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. But she says what's "really important" is people "don't turn these early signs of hope into releasing from the 30 days to stop the spread." There have been about 400,000 U.S. cases and about 13,000 deaths.

___

LONDON — Boris Johnson's spokesman says the British prime minister is stable and responding to treatment for the coronavirus in the intensive care unit of a London hospital. James Slack says Johnson continues to receive "standard oxygen treatment" and is breathing without any other assistance. Johnson has spent two nights in the ICU of St. Thomas' Hospital since being admitted Sunday. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 and still had a cough and fever 10 days later. His spokesman declined to provide further details of Johnson's treatment, saying Wednesday's update "was given to us by St. Thomas' Hospital and it contains all of the information which the PM's medical team considers to be clinically relevant." Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is standing in for Johnson while he is hospitalized.

___

TOKYO — Gov. Yuriko Koike say the Japanese capital has a record 144 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,339 on Wednesday, one day after a state of emergency was declared in the region. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other hard-hit prefectures to bolster the fight against the coronavirus. Abe said he was expecting widespread compliance despite the lack of legal penalties for violating social distancing and other measures. However, on Wednesday rush hour trains were still crowded and shops were open as usual. That concerned Koike, who said via internet live streaming that "Asking for the residents to use self-restraint and stay home is not enough. We should restrict use of cluster-causing facilities." She has repeatedly said hostess bars, karaoke and other nighttime entertainment spots are main sources of infections, urging the residents to stay away. Japan has 4,257 confirmed cases and 92 deaths.

___

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is denouncing the mafia and all those who are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to make money. Francis opened his morning Mass on Wednesday by praying that "all those who profit off the needs of others, and sell them" experience spiritual conversion. Francis' homily was dedicated to the biblical story of Judas betraying Jesus — a narrative Christians commemorate this week in the run-up to liturgical services marking Christ's Last Supper, crucifixion and resurrection on Easter. In his remarks, Francis said everyone has a "little Judas inside of us" who makes a choice between loyalty to others or self-interest. He said: "Each one of us has the capacity to betray, to sell others, to choose our own interests." Italian officials have warned that organized crime groups are maneuvering to profit off the social and economic disruptions caused by Italy's virus-induced nationwide shutdown.