The Latest COVID-19 Updates (April 24)

2 p.m. WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his comments suggesting people can ingest or inject disinfectant to fight COVID-19 was an attempt at sarcasm.

Trump noted Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

But speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Friday, Trump insisted his comments were misconstrued. “I was asking the question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments on disinfectants at Thursday’s briefing came after William Bryan, who leads the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, spoke about how researchers are testing the effect of disinfectants on virus-laden saliva and respiratory fluids on surfaces.

Apple and Google have outlined new privacy protections for smartphone apps that could help public health agencies send alerts to people if they spent more than 5 minutes near someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The tech giants announced earlier in April that they are jointly working to introduce a new app-building interface in May for billions of Apple and Android phones around the world.

The partnership will enable public health agencies to build phone apps that use Bluetooth short-range wireless beacons to automatically detect the proximity of nearby phones without revealing anyone’s identity or location.

The companies have so far resisted a push from some governments that want them to loosen privacy restrictions to make it easier for health agencies to track the whereabouts of COVID-19 patients and their contacts.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship that has been in New York harbor for several weeks to help fight the coronavirus, will return to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman did not say when the ship would depart New York. Once it is back in Norfolk, it will restock and prepare to deploy again if requested. Hoffman says it will be up to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to decide whether the Comfort should undertake a coronavirus support mission elsewhere.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has extended the city’s stay-at-home order and non-essential business closures through May 8 just as fellow Democrat and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis prepares to relax some statewide restrictions next week.

Hancock insists the extra time is needed to ramp up coronavirus testing and contact tracing and ultimately “box in” the virus — ensuring “it is our punk and that we are not its punk anymore.”

Polis cited the economic and psychological toll the statewide stay-at-home order has taken in announcing this week that some limits will be relaxed on Monday and that non-essential businesses can reopen, with distancing measures, on May 1.

Polis has said local governments will have flexibility to adopt their own measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Salons, spas and barbershops opened up across Oklahoma despite concerns from medical professionals and a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and reported cases.

Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized such personal-care businesses to open earlier this week, citing an overall decline in the number of people being hospitalized for the illness. Those businesses are directed to keep social distance, wear masks and frequently sanitize equipment.

Some of the state’s largest cities, including Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, are opting to keep their bans in place until at least the end of the month.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package into law, the latest federal government effort to stimulate a reeling economy and overwhelmed hospitals.

The legislation is the fourth coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress. All told, Congress has delivered at least $2.4 trillion for business relief, testing and treatment, and direct payments to individuals and the unemployed, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The latest bill includes more than $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which gives small firms loans that could be forgiven if they use them on wages, benefits, rent and utilities and $60 billion for Small Business Administration disaster assistance loans and grants. It also includes $75 billion in grants for hospitals, and $25 billion to improve coronavirus testing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has released more details on how restaurants and retail stores across most of Tennessee should reopen next week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, while acknowledging the state will not enforce such measures to ensure implementation.

The Republican governor argued that businesses and consumers will be in charge of seeing that the state’s new recommendations, dubbed the “Tennessee pledge,” are practiced.

Tennessee dropped the new guidelines the same day as some businesses began slowly reopening in Georgia. Yet several public health experts have warned that reopening a state too soon could result in a new surge in coronavirus infections.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has reported its lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in weeks.

The state recorded 422 deaths as of the day before. That’s the fewest since March 31, when it recorded 391 deaths. More than 16,000 people have died in the state from the outbreak.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the figures are still at “an unimaginable level, and it’s dropping somewhat,” but says it is still “devastating news.”

The total number of people hospitalized statewide continues to drop slowly, hitting about 14,000. But Cuomo says the number of new patients coming into hospitals is basically flat.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an order allowing Kentucky residents to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election, which had already been pushed back to June because of the coronavirus.

State elections officials also are working on a plan for limited in-person voting and possible drive-thru voting for the June 23 primary, the governor’s office said. The Democratic governor’s order allowing mail-in voting came a day after Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams offered his recommendations on how to proceed with the primary in midst of a public health crisis.

Kentucky will start a partial lifting of restrictions on medical services next week, but health care workers and patients will have to follow safeguards as the fight against the coronavirus continues. Starting Monday, non-urgent and emergent health care services will resume.

WASHINGTON — A spokesman for Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the Pentagon chief will meet Friday with the Navy’s top admiral for a briefing on a report that is expected to determine the fate of Capt. Brett Crozier.

Crozier was relieved of command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after he pleaded for more urgent help with a coronavirus outbreak among his crew. Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman, says Esper is keeping an open mind about Crozier. The Navy has said it would not rule out reinstating Crozier.

Just days after the acting Navy secretary, Thomas Modly, fired Crozier, Modly resigned amid strong criticism of his handling of the matter. More than 800 members of the Roosevelt crew have tested positive for coronavirus and one died.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15, while lifting some restrictions so certain businesses can reopen.

Michigan has nearly 3,000 reported deaths related to COVID-19, behind only New York and New Jersey among U.S. states.

People are now required, rather than encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores.

Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Big-box retailers no longer need to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

Whitmer says people with multiple in-state homes can resume traveling between them, though it is strongly discouraged.

12 p.m. HARRISBURG — Jefferson County reported its fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's daily statistical update. Zip codes in Jefferson County that have confirmed cases include Brookville, Reynoldsville, Summerville, Mayport, Clarington and Ridgway (note that some of these zip codes extend outside of Jefferson County, and their positive cases may not count toward its numbers). The surrounding counties stood as follows: Clearfield, 11 cases; Indiana, 62 cases, four deaths; Armstrong, 43 cases, two deaths; Clarion, 22 cases, one death; Forest, seven cases; and Elk, two cases.

11:30 p.m. GENEVA — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is joining leaders from the European Union and beyond to ensure all countries get the tools to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

He spoke during a virtual launch event co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The United Nations chief says its important to unite national leaders along with the private sector, humanitarian groups and other partners against the COVID-19 threat. Ridding the world of it “requires the most massive public health effort in history. We are in the fight of our lives.”

Billed as a “landmark collaboration,” the effort aims to ensure the development, production and delivery of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics reach all countries no matter if big or small, rich or poor.

“Not a vaccine or treatments for one country or one region or one-half of the world,” Guterres says, “but a vaccine and treatment that are affordable, safe, effective, easily administered and universally available for everyone, everywhere.”

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities say a 28-year veteran with Puerto Rico’s police department has become the first officer to die of COVID-19.

Spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press that 56-year-old Miguel Martínez Ortiz died early Friday after being hospitalized nearly three weeks ago. He says Martínez was part of a federal task force with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Hundreds of officers remain in a two-week quarantine for symptoms and possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Puerto Rico reports at least 77 deaths and more than 1,270 confirmed cases. Only some 12,680 people have been tested on an island of 3.2 million.

10 a.m. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and 1 in 6 U.S. jobs.

The measure passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday, but the lopsided tally belies a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines are being formed for much more ambitious future legislation that may prove far more difficult to maneuver through Congress.

WASHINGTON (AP) — One out of every four American adults say someone in their household has lost a job to the coronavirus pandemic, but the vast majority expect those former jobs will return once the crisis passes, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The economic devastation writ by COVID-19 is clear: 26.4 million people have lost their job in the past five weeks, millions of homeowners are delaying mortgage payments and food banks are seeing lines of cars that stretch for miles. Forty-six percent of all Americans say their household has experienced some form of income loss from layoffs, reduced hours, unpaid leave or salary reductions.

And yet, the survey finds a majority of Americans still feel positive about their personal finances. One possible reason: Among those whose households have experienced a layoff, 78 percent believe those former jobs will definitely or probably return. Another positive sign: The percentage of workers who say their household has lost a source of income is not significantly different from a few weeks ago.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some businesses took the first steps toward reopening in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown amid experts’ warnings of a potential new surge in coronavirus infections and a potent objection from President Donald Trump.

In Atlanta, a WSB-TV reporter tweeted a photo of a man getting a haircut - he was among the first customers at a barber shop that was reopening. A bowling alley in Rome posted on Facebook that it was getting back in business with social distancing rules, including a limit of six people to a lane and plenty of hand sanitizer.

With deaths and infections still rising in Georgia, many business owners planned to remain closed in spite of Gov. Brian Kemp's assurance that hospital visits and new cases have leveled off enough for barbers, tattoo artists, massage therapists and personal trainers to return to work with restrictions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned Friday that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump wondered about the prospect during a White House briefing.

Trump noted Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

That prompted a strong warning from the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol, which said it was issuing a statement to combat “recent speculation.”

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said the statement from Reckitt Benckiser.

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief says some states are using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to clamp down on independent media, including the arrest and intimidation of journalists.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, did not specify which countries have used the pandemic as a “pretext to restrict information and stifle criticism.”

Bachelet noted that some political leaders have aimed their statements against journalists and media workers, and insisted that a free media is always essential but now more than ever during the pandemic.

“This is no time to blame the messenger,” Bachelet said. “Protecting journalists from harassment, threats, detention or censorship helps keep us all safe.”