The Latest COVID-19 Updates (April 15)

Noon: The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m. (the cutoff for new reports), there are 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 26,490. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 63 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 647. Jefferson County still reports two confirmed positive cases, the same total as the past few days, while Indiana County has reported 43 confirmed cases and one confirmed death among those who tested positive. Clearfield County has nine confirmed cases, with neighboring counties of Armstrong (29), Clarion (16), Forest (5), and Elk (2) also reporting cases.

"COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders." There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date.

9:30 a.m. -- The Latest from The Associated Press:

TOKYO — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced an 800 billion yen ($7.5 billion) emergency economic package to fund measures against the coronavirus as the infections surge in the Japanese capital. Koike says the emergency fund will cover measures to help stop the spread of the virus and reinforce safety nets for people and businesses. She says the emergency package is the largest ever for the city. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose coronavirus measures were criticized as inadequate, was under pressure Wednesday from within his ruling coalition to do more to encourage people to cooperate with social distancing and non-essential business closure requests. Abe was pushed to consider a possibility of 100,000-yen ($930) cash handout per person, which was not part of a 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) economic stimulus he announced last week. Japan has 8,812 cases of the virus and 131 deaths. Tokyo had 127 new cases for a total of 2,446.

PRAGUE — Waiting trucks have formed lines of 20 kilometers (12 miles) at major crossings on the Czech Republic's borders with Germany and Poland. The lines are caused by the new measures adopted by the Czech government. The longest lines occurred at the Czech-German crossing on the highway that links Prague with the German city of Dresden. On Tuesday, the government relaxed some restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic of the coronavirus, allowing some Czech citizens to travel abroad for business trips, visiting relatives and seeing doctors. Those who spent more than two weeks abroad, including truck drivers, have to be quarantined. Border guards have been checking every vehicle, causing long delays.

BRUSSELS — The head of the European Trade Union Confederation says he's concerned workers returning to their place of employment might be exposed to dangerous conditions because of the coronavirus. ETUC General Secretary Luca Visentini wrote to European Union leaders, saying the EU roadmap to get the economy going again would sell the health of workers short. Visientini says he's worried the EU Commission "seems not to have given consideration to practical issues like health and safety at work as part of the lifting of containment measures." He added trade unions should be involved in assessing safety at work. In many EU nations, trade unions have sizable power in the work place.

PARIS — French Prime minister Edouard Philippe announced all staff working in French public hospitals in the regions hardest hit by the corona virus will get a 1,500-euro ($1,637) bonus from the state. Philippe says France's emergency package has been more than doubled to reach 110 billion euros ($120 billion) in aid for businesses and workers hard-hit by the virus crisis. This plan, adopted during a Cabinet meeting, includes 24 billion euros ($26 billion) for workers on partial unemployment because their companies have shut down amid the country's lockdown since March 17. It also includes 8 billion euros (8.7 billion) for emergency health expenses, including masks and medical equipment, and a special aid allocated to French poorest households. France is forecasting an 8% drop in growth this year because of virus confinement measures as it faces its worst recession since World War II.

PARIS — Amazon threatened to suspend all activity in France after a French court found it wasn't doing enough to protect its workers. The online giant also announced plans to appeal Tuesday's emergency ruling, which requires Amazon to stop selling nonessential goods for a month while it works out new worker safety measures. Sales of food, medicine and hygiene supplies are still allowed under the ruling. However, Amazon France says the decision is so disruptive that it could prompt the company to suspend all activity at its six French warehouses. The company stressed the importance of its services to the "thousands of French companies that sell on Amazon" and "millions of people around the country who want to have access to products they need during the crisis." Amazon insisted it is providing adequate security measures for staff, noting the implementation of temperature checks and mask distribution. But the court found Amazon didn't do enough to enforce social distancing, to ensure that turnstiles and locker rooms were virus-free or to increase cleaning of its warehouses. Unions say one worker infected with the virus is in intensive care.