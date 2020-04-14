The Latest COVID-19 Updates (April 14)

7 p.m. -- WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has directed a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China. Trump says the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the U.N. health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China. The president says the world depends on the World Health Organization to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats are shared in a timely manner. Trump claims the organization failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable. But Trump says the U.S. will continue to engage with the organization in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

__

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, asked at a news conference what she thought of President Donald Trump’s insistence he has “total authority” to order states to open their economies, said it has been the states at the front lines of combating the COVID-19 pandemic: addressing the needs around personal protective equipment, testing capacity and hospital bed capacity. “Governors were also the folks that had to make the very tough and hard decisions to shutter parts of our economy,” Brown said. “And I think it’s really important that those of us who are co-located regionally, that we work together, that we align our efforts as we work to make this hard task of reopening our economy.” A flattening of the number of coronavirus cases in Oregon should persist until at least mid-May, but modeling that shows what to expect beyond then is uncertain and it's too soon to tell when the stay-home restrictions can be relaxed, top officials said.

__

NEW YORK — Pope Francis is keeping New York in his prayers as the city grapples with the coronavirus crisis. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York said the pontiff called Cardinal Timothy Dolan from the Vatican to express his love and concern for the city and hard-hit boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn, where two priests have died of the disease. Dolan said the pope told him New Yorkers were “in his prayers in a special way at this time” and asked him to relay his “prayerful best wishes to the sick, the doctors, nurses, EMT’s, medical professionals, and caregivers who are tending to them, our civic leaders, as well as our priests, religious, and lay people.” Pope Francis visited New York City in 2015, addressing the United Nations, parading through Central Park and celebrating Mass at Madison Square Garden.

__

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell said major New Orleans spring and summer festivals that have already been postponed to later this year because of the virus should not be held in 2020. “My recommendation is, absolutely, no large events such as French Quarter Festival, Jazz Fest, even Essence,” Cantrell said. Cantrell said she had begun talking with organizers about further delays. She stopped short of calling for a delay in the professional football season. “The NFL is struggling with that right now,” Cantrell said. She said she has not discussed the season with NFL officials or New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson.

====

12 p.m. The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s statistical update on Tuesday showed a total of 25,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19. None of the new cases were in Jefferson County, which still has a confirmed total of two. The surrounding counties stood as follows: Clearfield, nine; Indiana, 43; Armstrong, 28 (with one death); Clarion, 16; Forest, five; and Elk, two.

9 a.m. NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to morning TV shows Tuesday to push back against President Donald Trump's claim of “total” authority to reopen the nation's virus-stalled economy, noting that a president is not an absolute monarch.

“We don’t have a king,” Cuomo said on NBC's "Today. “We have a president. That was a big decision. We ran away from having a king, and George Washington was president, not King Washington. So the president doesn’t have total authority.”

The Democratic governor, whose state has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, was reacting to Trump's assertion Monday that “when somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total.”

“Nope,” Cuomo said.

When asked on CNN's “New Day" what he would do if the Republican president ordered him to reopen New York's economy, Cuomo said “If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn’t do it. And we would have a constitutional challenge between the state and the federal government and that would go into the courts and that would be the worst possible thing he could do at this moment.”

Trump made his comments in reaction to moves by governors on both coasts Monday to form multi-state compacts to coordinate reopening society amid the global pandemic.

___

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beaten down by the coronavirus outbreak, the world economy in 2020 will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecast.

The IMF said Tuesday that it expects the global economy to shrink 3 percent this year — far worse than its 0.1 percent dip in the Great Recession year of 2009 — before rebounding in 2021 with 5.8 percent growth. It acknowledges, though, that prospects for a rebound next year are clouded by uncertainty.

The bleak assessment represents a breathtaking downgrade by the IMF. In its previous forecast in January, before COVID-19 emerged as a grave threat to public health and economic growth worldwide, the international lending organization had forecast moderate global growth of 3.3 percent this year. But far-reaching measures to contain the pandemic — lockdowns, business shutdowns, social distancing and travel restrictions — have suddenly brought economic activity to a near-standstill across much of the world.

___

LONDON — The leader of Ireland’s left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party has revealed that she has recovered after suffering from COVID-19.

Mary Lou McDonald is the first woman to lead the party and the first Sinn Fein leader with no direct connection to Ireland’s period of violence known as the Troubles.

McDonald expressed her thanks to medical staff saying, “my thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time.’’ She plans to return to work next week.

McDonald is credited with leading Sinn Fein to an election result of the Irish Republican Army-linked party, taking the largest share of votes in the last election. The left-wing nationalist party beat both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the centrist parties that have governed Ireland since it won independence from Britain a century ago.

___

LONDON — Two of the world’s biggest drug companies — Sanofi Pasteur and GSK — are combining forces to hopefully speed development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

The pharmaceutical giants say the experimental shot would be based on Sanofi’s flu vaccine and combine a booster from GSK that could help stretch doses of the vaccine further.

GSK CEO Emma Walmsley says they believe by combining the two companies’ scientific expertise and technology, they could accelerate efforts to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

There are dozens of efforts already under way elsewhere. Most experts predict it will take at least 12 to 18 months for a new vaccine to be produced.

Sanofi and GSK aim to start early clinical trials later this year and hope regulatory approval might be possible later next year.

___

GENEVA — The U.N. health agency is warning that more than 117 million children in more than three dozen countries could miss out on measles vaccines as countries suspend immunizations and other services to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization says 24 countries have already postponed measles vaccination campaigns to avert further spread of COVID-19 disease, and another 13 are expected to do so by the end of the year.

“If the difficult choice to pause vaccination is made due to the spread of COVID-19, we urge leaders to intensify efforts to track unvaccinated children, so that the most vulnerable populations can be provided with measles vaccines as soon as it becomes possible to do so,” WHO said in a statement Tuesday.

WHO and partners say they support a “pause of mass campaigns” in their measles and Rubella initiative to protect communities and health workers, but “this should not mean that children permanently miss out.”