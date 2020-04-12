The Latest COVID-19 Updates (April 12)

Noon The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of 12 a.m. on Sunday there were 1,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 13 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 507. Jefferson County's second case was confirmed in Sunday's report, with Indiana County remaining at 40 confirmed positives. Clearfield County's mark was nine cases, with Clarion County at 15, Elk at two and Armstrong at 27.

9 a.m. -- The Latest from The Associated Press

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus. Johnson's office says he left St. Thomas' Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister's country house. He will not immediately return to work. Johnson has been in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU.

MOSCOW — The Russian Orthodox Church says it will hold Easter services in Moscow without parishioners in conformance with an order from the city's chief epidemiologist. The church this year observes Easter on April 19. A statement from the church says it would abide by the order from the doctor prohibiting mass gatherings and that people attending Palm Sunday services would be informed that services would be held only by clerics beginning Monday.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is calling for solidarity the world over to confront the "epochal challenge" posed by the coronavirus pandemic. He has urged political leaders in particular to give hope and opportunity to laid-off workers. Francis made his traditional Easter address on Sunday and called for sanctions relief, debt forgiveness and cease-fires to calm conflicts and financial crises around the globe. He has offered special prayers for the sick, the dead, the elderly, refugees and the poor. He also has offered thanks and encouragement to doctors and nurses who have worked "to the point of exhaustion and not infrequently at the expense of their own health." Francis has urged the European Union to step up to the "epochal challenge" posed by COVID-19 and resist the tendency of selfishness and division. He recalled that Europe rose again after World War II "thanks to a concrete spirit of solidarity that enabled it to overcome the rivalries of the past." He says "this is not a time for self-centerdness, because the challenge we are facing is shared by all, without distinguishing between persons."

MADRID — Spain has reported its lowest daily growth in confirmed coronavirus infections in three weeks as it prepares to loosen its strict lockdown measures and let some workers return to the job. Spanish health authorities have reported 4,167 confirmed new cases over the past 24 hours. The country's total is at 166,019, second only to the United States. Deaths in Spain have reached a total of 16,972, with 619 new fatalities confirmed since Saturday. More than 60,000 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Spain. The country on Monday will allow workers in industry and construction to return to work after a two-week shutdown of economic activities other than health care and the food industry. Those who can work from home are strongly encouraged by authorities to continue doing so. Retail shops will remain closed other than supermarkets, fruit stands, bakeries, butchers, newsstands and pharmacies.

