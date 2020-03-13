The Latest: County libraries announce closures

The six member libraries of the Jefferson County Library System will be closed through at least March 29 as public libraries have been asked to close as part of the response to the COVID-19 spread, a release issued late Friday said. This includes Mengle Memorial Library (Brockway), Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library (Brookville), Punxsutawney Memorial Library, Reynoldsville Public Library, Summerville Public Library and Sykesville Public Library. Patrons are reminded to learn about the online services available by visiting www.JeffCoLibraries.org.

The Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society is postponing its Week of Giving programs due to the current situation with COVID-19. The programs will be rescheduled. The Week of Giving is still on, providing an opportunity for local folks to make a donation online. Those interested in donating for the Week of Giving can still do so by visiting bbcfgives.org.

The Jefferson County Commissioners in conjunction with the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services have updated the county’s website to provide resources to residents and visitors regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus. “It is our position to provide the best possible information regarding this public health emergency that is accurate and up-to-date,” said Tracy W. Zents, Director of Emergency Services. To access this information, visit www.jeffersoncountypa.com. On the home page, you will see a link to access the county’s information regarding COVID-19. Zents said, “We will continue to provide as much information as we can that is formable to our response and for your protection. Remember to remain vigilant and focused on this ever-changing situation, but most of all remain calm. We will get through all of this together.”

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he was declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, saying it would free up to as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. Other actions Trump announced included waiving interest on federally held student loans and a direction for the Department of Energy to buy oil to fill the strategic petroleum reserve.