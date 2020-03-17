The Latest: Bishop Persico suspends all public Masses

The Diocese of Erie, which includes SS.C.D. in Punxsutawney, has issued a letter from Bishop Lawrence T. Persico stating that he has decided to "suspend all public Masses in the Diocese of Erie, effective Wednesday, March 18, until further notice."

"This is not a decision I wanted to make; nor did I make it lightly," Persico said. "But given the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an important decision made for the good of the community, especially with the most vulnerable among us."

More updates from this and other breaking stories will be published in Wednesday's print edition of The Spirit.