The Latest — AP: Wolf wins 2nd term as Pennsylvania governor

By MARC LEVY, Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tom Wolf won a second term as Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday, beating Republican challenger Scott Wagner and sending the Democrat back for another four years to share power with a GOP-controlled Legislature. Wolf has said he will continue advancing his first-term priorities, including trying to fix funding inequities in public schools and seeking to impose a severance tax on the Marcellus Shale natural gas industry. But he will be up against Republican lawmakers who fought two extended budget battles with him and blocked many of his top priorities.

Even so, Wolf's re-election will give Democrats a seat at the table for the first time in 30 years when Pennsylvania draws a new map of congressional districts after the 2020 Census.

Wolf, speaking to supporters in York on Tuesday night, said Pennsylvanians voted for a state "that has a really bright future" and "for a public service that actually has integrity, that you can trust." He pledged to make schools better, keep accessible health care and the economy strong and to protect seniors and women.

Wagner, a 63-year-old former state senator who made millions from his garbage-hauling business, mostly self-financed his campaign. He had promised to cut taxes and rein in an out-of-control state government. But he fought an unexpectedly bruising and expensive three-way primary, and spent considerable time trying to walk back previous comments he had made, including criticisms public schools and teachers.

Wolf, 69, ran his family's building products company for most of three decades before becoming governor in 2015, except for a short stint as Pennsylvania's revenue secretary.

Joining Wolf as lieutenant governor will be John Fetterman, the Braddock mayor whose efforts to improve the impoverished town over the past 13 years drew national attention and made him a media darling. Fetterman beat sitting Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in a five-way Democratic primary in May.