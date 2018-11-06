The Latest — AP: Casey beats Barletta in Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Bob Casey has won a third U.S. Senate term from Pennsylvania, beating Republican Rep. and Donald Trump supporter Lou Barletta in a state the president won two years ago. Casey's victory in Tuesday's election gives him another six-year term in office and ensures that Trump will have another swing state opponent in the closely divided Senate.

The 58-year-old son of the late former governor has now won six statewide elections, including wins in races for state treasurer and auditor general.