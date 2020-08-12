Last call for 2020 Music in the Park

The ever-popular summer concert series Music in the park concludes its 2020 schedule Thursday (Aug. 13) in Barclay square from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., as local favorites almost mulberry (formerly known as the Barstool boys) will deliver a mix of soft rock and classic oldies. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs for seating, and in the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.