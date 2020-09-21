Lane restriction on State Route 119 in Jefferson County

On Monday, Sept. 28, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., a portion of State Route 119 will have lane restrictions as work continues on the Indiana Hill bridge project.

Construction will occur at the intersection of State Route 3017 (Indiana Street) and State Route 119 and the intersection of State Route 119 and State Route 3012 (Snyder Hill Road).

Times are approximate and weather permitting. Motorists should use State Route 436 to avoid traffic delays. The roadway will be milled Sept. 28-29. Paving will occur Oct. 1-2.

Contractor Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion will be completing the work.