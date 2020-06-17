Landing gear issue leads to crash landing at Punxsy airport

BELL TOWNSHIP — A small Piper airplane crash landed at the Punxsutawney Municipal Airport at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, when the pilot landed the plane without the landing gear being deployed.

According to the reports from the scene, the pilot had purchased the plane in the state of Indiana and was flying it back to Connecticut, where he lives, when he was looking to fuel up at the midway point airport and ended up landing at Punxsutawney Municipal Airport.

The pilot did not sustain injuries and walked away from the incident.

The Punxsutawney Fire Department’s Elk Run and Lindsey fire companies, with assistance from members of the Central Fire Department, were able to pump the fuel out of the one wing as firefighters inflated airbags under the plane to lift it up in order to lower the landing gear so the plane could be towed off the runway.

The plane's propeller sustained some damage, and one of the runway lights at the airport was damaged as well.

In addition to the the Punxsutawney Fire Department, the Airport Authority was assisted at the scene by Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police and Jefferson County EMS.