Lady Chucks win OT thriller against Indiana for Tip-Off title

The Lady Chucks basketball team won an overtime thriller on Saturday evening at the Indiana Tip-Off Tournament, defeating the host 57-53 to claim the tournament title. The team is pictured here after the game, with All-Tournament team members wearing the black shirts. They were (from left) Abby Gigliotti, Riley Presloid and Sarah Weaver (MVP).

Presloid was Punxsy's high scorer in Friday's win over Latrobe, but Weaver took the baton on Saturday and poured in a game-high 36 points.

A full recap, plus plenty of photos, will appear in Monday's edition of The Spirit.