Lady Chucks win big over St. Marys, win D-9 title

On Wednesday evening, at DuBois Area High School, the Lady Chucks basketball team showcased its strength on both sides of the ball — offensively and defensively — on the way to a 44-23 victory over St. Marys in the District 9 AAAA championship game. With the win, Punxsy advances to the PIAA state tournament, where they'll play an opponent yet to be determined next Saturday, March 9, in the first round.