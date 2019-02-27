Lady Chucks win big over St. Marys, win D-9 title
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
On Wednesday evening, at DuBois Area High School, the Lady Chucks basketball team showcased its strength on both sides of the ball — offensively and defensively — on the way to a 44-23 victory over St. Marys in the District 9 AAAA championship game. With the win, Punxsy advances to the PIAA state tournament, where they'll play an opponent yet to be determined next Saturday, March 9, in the first round.
