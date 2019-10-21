Lady Chucks volleyball honors four seniors

Pictured here with their parents are the four senior members of the Punxsy volleyball team who were honored prior to a match against West Shamokin on Monday. The seniors (from left) are Hannah Galando, the daughter of Dominick and Marcy Galando; Grace Hall, the daughter of Rob and Steph Hall; Haley Maines, the daughter of Daniel and Tracy Maines; and Bella McDivitt, the daughter of Ben and Nicole McDivitt.