Lady Chucks put together strong showing for D-9 League win over St. Marys

The Lady Chucks basketball team showed up in a big way on Wednesday while playing host to the Lady Dutch of St. Marys in a District 9 League game. Punxsy took the lead for good in a thrilling fashion — on a buzzer-beating lay-up by Chloe Presloid at the end of the first half. Then, Punxsy outscored the guests 29-11 in the second half for a 50-31 win. For more details, plus plenty of photos from the game, see Thursday's print edition of The Spirit.