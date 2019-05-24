Lady Chucks open postseason by winning D-9 title

On Friday, the Lady Chucks softball team both opened its playoffs and secured the District 9 AAAA championship, as there were only a pair of teams entered this year — Punxsy and St. Marys. Pictured here are the Lady Chucks players and coaches, all smiles after their 9-0 victory over the Lady Dutch to clinch the title and advance to States. The Lady Chucks will have a week off and then play in the state playoffs on Monday, June 3.