Lady Chucks fundraise for Lisa’s Ladybugs at annual Dig Pink
Rose James
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The members Lady Chucks volleyball team held their annual Dig Pink event during Tuesday night's game to raise funds for Lisa's Ladybugs Patient Care Fund. Senior volleyball players Bailey Jones, Cassidy Reed and Emily Griebel pose for a picture sporting their Dig Pink shirts for Tuesday’s event. Before the varsity girls sprang into action, the team took time to dedicate the game to those who have been affected by cancer.
