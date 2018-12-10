Lady Chucks claim M-C Tip-Off Tournament title

While the locations were very different for the Punxsy girls’ and boys’ basketball teams on Saturday, the opponent was a common one, as each team drew Marion Center in its respective day-two tip-off tournament match-up. Pictured here are the Lady Chucks, who faced the host in the Marion Center Tip-Off Tournament in Saturday afternoon’s championship game and used a stifling defense to cruise to a 40-27 victory and earn the title. Pictured with the trophy are (front row, from left) Emily Griebel, Riley Presloid, Kate Horner, Sarah Weaver, Abby Gigliotti, (back row) Bella Martino, Katelyn Griebel, Sophie Wyant, Ryley Casaday, Lindsey Small and Jadyn McMahan. Horner was also named the tournament’s MVP, while Presloid and Weaver were given all-tournament team honors. (Right photo) Punxsy’s boys also picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, powering past Marion Center 69-49 in the DuBois Central Catholic Tip-Off Tournament’s consolation game.