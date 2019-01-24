Lady Chucks’ defense carries them past DuBois for 16th straight win

If the first one-eighth of the game was any indication of how things were going to go the rest of the night, the Punxsy girls' basketball team was sitting as pretty as a team could against the visiting DuBois Lady Beavers on Thursday night. In those first four minutes, Punxsy rattled off the game's first 14 points — including scoring six in the first 50 seconds.

From there, DuBois scored the next 12 points — while the Lady Chucks went scoreless for the next 11 minutes of game time — to cut the lead down to two points. Punxsy found a bit of spark in the half's final minute, though, scoring the final five of the quarter to take a seven-point lead to the break, then outscored DuBois 14-4 and 14-2 in the final two quarters to pull away for a 47-18 victory. With the win, Punxsy now boasts a 16-0 record on the season.

The win for Punxsy marked the end of the first cycle through the District 9 League schedule, and with the Lady Chucks surviving that stretch without a blemish on their record — overall or in the league — they know that they'll face a bit of extra pressure the second time through, especially given the way the road-home split works out. The Lady Chucks open the second portion of that league schedule with two of those road games next week — on Monday at Elk County Catholic and on Wednesday at Brookville.