A Labor Day reminder (& an office hours update)

Those of us here at The Spirit would like to wish each and every reader a happy Labor Day weekend; we hope all are able to celebrate well and do so in a safe fashion. Just as a reminder, there will be no Monday edition in observance of the holiday, and our office will be closed on Monday. We also would like to provide an update on our office hours, beginning on Tuesday. The office will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sales, customer service questions, payments and any news leads that community members would like to report.