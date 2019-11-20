Knights of Columbus continuing traditional bear season breakfast

Pictured here are members of Knights of Columbus No. 452, SS.C.D., as they are preparing for a bear season breakfast this Sunday in Wienker Hall. Pictured (front row, from left) are Larry DeChurch, Grand Knight Joe Nogacek, Jess Ananea; (back row) Recorder Dave Nogacek, Deputy Grand Knight Joe Defelice, Past Faithful Navigator Sam Bevak and Committee chair John "Bruno" Martino.

John Martino, KOC Committee chair, said that this event used to be held at St. Adrian's Catholic Church, and the KOC is bringing it back at SS.C.D. Martino noted that they are serving up a breakfast consisting of pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, toast, eggs and coffee. The breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday in Wienker Hall. The cost will be adults, $8; ages 6 to 12, $5; and ages five and under are free.

(Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)