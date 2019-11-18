King Cobra members bring home awards from karate championship

Three members of King Cobra Karate recently participated in the 47th annual PA Karate Championship. Members bringing home awards were (from left) Colton Slovinsky, David Kunselman and Nicholas Motter. Slovinsky brought home two certificates in self defense and kumite, as well as second place in sparring, fifth place in weapons, fourth place in kata and third place in self defense. Kunselman was awarded first place in self-defense, seventh place in self-defense, third place in weapons, third place in sparring and second place in kata. Motter was awarded first place in self defense, sparring and weapons, and second place in kata. King Cobra Karate is taught by Master Desmond Rend, who is pictured with the award winners.