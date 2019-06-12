Kendra receives DAR Community Service Award

Lindsay Marie Kendra (middle) received the Daughter of the American Revolution's Community Service Award on Tuesday for her work in creating the non-profit organization Snacks To Grow On. Pictured here are (from left) DAR member Nancy Pearce, Kendra and Regent Dr. Tanis S. Pendleton.

Kendra received the award as a result of Snacks to Grow On — a program that she created in the area. A $50 check will be presented to a charity of Kendra’s choice in her honor.

The Community Service Award was created “to recognize an outstanding volunteer achievement in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical or citizenship endeavors,” DAR representatives said. “The award is given to a member of the community who has made outstanding contributions to the it.”