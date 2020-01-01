Kaleb Young wins 157-pound title at Midlands Championships

The Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program had quite a two-day stretch at the annual 2019 Midlands Championships, held in Estates, Illinois, on Dec. 29-30, and among the accomplishments for the Hawkeyes was Punxsy's own Kaleb Young earning the Midlands title at 157 pounds.

Young opened his Round of 32 action with a 13-7 decision over Indiana's Silva Bloomington, then scored a 7-5 decision over Buffalo's Michael Petite in the Round of 16. He advanced to the semi-finals with a 7-2 decision over Zac Carson of Ohio in the quarters, and in the semis, he secured a thrilling fall at the 7:57 mark of an overtime match against Kendall Coleman of Purdue that saw him win a last-second scramble.

In Young's championship bout, against Army's Markus Hartman, the two were scoreless through one period, and after starting down, Young got a reversal in the second before Hartman escaped to make it 2-1 through two periods. Hartman battled back to tie the bout 3-3 at the end of regulation, though, sending the bout to overtime. There, Young secured a late takedown, with 13 seconds showing on the clock, to win the 157-pound title.

Overall, the Hawkeyes had five individual champions at the Midland Championships and set a tournament record with 196.5 team points. Iowa is currently undefeated in its dual meet schedule (4-0) and wrestles next at Indiana on Jan. 10.