Kaleb Young seeded sixth for Iowa at NCAAs

It’s college wrestling’s largest stage — and now, one of Punxsy’s own will grace it, as Kaleb Young, a former PIAA state champion wrestler for Punxsy, will represent Iowa in the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships that are being held in Pittsburgh next weekend.

Younghas represented the Hawkeyes well this season at 157 pounds, and the hard work has been rewarded, as Wednesday’s seeding release saw Young with a No. 6 beside his name. Last weekend, in a stacked field at the Big Ten Championships, Young finished fourth overall to earn one of nine automatic Big Ten berths to the championships.

A full feature story, including quotes from Young and plenty of information regarding his run to the NCAAs will be included in Saturday’s edition of The Spirit.