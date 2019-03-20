Kaleb Watch: On to the quarters for Young

Thursday, March 21 (8 p.m. ) — Kaleb Young is on to the quarter-finals after a 14-1 major decision over Ke-Shawn Hayes in the Round of 16. In the first period, Young scored a takedown fairly early in the period, then added four back points and more than two minutes of ride time to take a 6-0 lead into the second period. There, he started on bottom and scored a reverse to make it 8-0, and he picked up a point for a second stall warning on Hayes in the second to make it 9-0. Young started the third with a takedown, and after cutting Hayes loose, he took him down again — almost immediately — to set the score at 13-1. The final point came via the riding time advantage to make it 14-1.

=================================

Thursday, March 21 (2 p.m.) -- Young opened his quest to become an All-American NCAA wrestler in convincing fashion, with a 16-1 technical fall victory (3:54) over Columbia's Dan Reed. Young scored first with a takedown 38 seconds into the bout and added eight back points before the period ended to make it 10-0 through one period. After extending that lead to 14-0 early in the second period, Young cut Reed loose with 1:27 remaining in the period, but a takedown put him up by 15, ending the match and sending him to the Round of 16. There, Young will meet Ke-Shawn Hayes of Ohio State, who he defeated 11-1 at this year's Big Ten Championships.

=================================

Thursday, March 21 — The time has arrived, as the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships are slated to begin at noon today at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Punxsy’s own Kaleb Young, now donning the black-and-gold for Iowa, will be among the 33 participants in the 157-pound bracket, and Young — the sixth seed — is slated to open against 27th-ranked Danny Reed of Columbia University in the Round of 32. The first round begins at noon today and will air on ESPNU, with Session 2 this evening to include consolation bouts set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN3 (the online service) will also air mat-by-mat coverage of the championships. Young also made news on Wednesday, as it was announced that he and 12 other Hawkeyes wrestlers had received Academic All-Big Ten honors. (Editor's Note: This story will be updated and re-posted as the tournament progresses.)