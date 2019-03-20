Kaleb Watch: NCAA D-I Wrestling Championships

Thursday, March 21 — The time has arrived, as the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships are slated to begin at noon today at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Punxsy’s own Kaleb Young, now donning the black-and-gold for Iowa, will be among the 33 participants in the 157-pound bracket, and Young — the sixth seed — is slated to open against 27th-ranked Danny Reed of Columbia University in the Round of 32. The first round begins at noon today and will air on ESPNU, with Session 2 this evening to include consolation bouts set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN3 (the online service) will also air mat-by-mat coverage of the championships. Young also made news on Wednesday, as it was announced that he and 12 other Hawkeyes wrestlers had received Academic All-Big Ten honors. (Editor's Note: This story will be updated and re-posted as the tournament progresses.)