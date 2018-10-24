Juniors take this year’s Powder Puff title

Jack LaMarca Stadium came alive Wednesday evening as it held the annual Powder Puff Football game. This year, the (first photo) Spicy Seniors took on the (second photo) Juicy Juniors, but couldn’t quite see the game through, as the Juniors took the win, 38-14. During halftime, the Powder Puff king and prince were crowned. This year’s king was Dade Davenport, with Connor Hicks crowned prince. (Third photo) Pictured with Hicks (second from left) and Davenport (third from left) are their escorts, Jordan Fetterman and Shawna Grantz.