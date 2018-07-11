Junior Legion walks off for Game 1 win

In the first game of the best-of-three Indiana County Junior Legion finals series in Punxsutawney on Wednesday, the hosting Punxsy Post No. 62 gained some momentum going forward by earning a 7-6, walk-off win over visiting Young Township to take a 1-0 series advantage. (First photo) A strong pitching effort by Isaac London kept Punxsy playing with the lead for much of the game. Then, London put the bat on the ball and made good things happen on the game’s final play, an RBI infield single that saw Adison Neal score. (Second photo) After the game, the dugout met Neal behind home plate to offer him some congratulations. (Photos by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)