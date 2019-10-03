Junior High Football wins battle in trenches, wins game

A strong running game — fueled by an impressive performance by the offensive line — and a shutout effort by the defense powered the Punxsy junior high football team to a 28-0 victory over St. Marys on Thursday in Punxsutawney — the team's fourth win in as many tries this year.

Landon Martz had himself a day running out of the backfield, as he carried the ball 16 times and gained a total of 138 yards — and on top of that, three of those runs ended in touchdowns. Mason Nesbitt also ran the ball nine times for 38 yards, with Davin Iannacchione carrying three times for 14 yards, Noah Weaver adding 11 yards on one carry and Jack Rentko carrying three times for six yards. In the passing game, the Chucks had one big play, with Weaver connecting with Gage Gresock for a 34-yard touchdown pass.

Defensively, Gresock also created a turnover with an interception, and Nesbitt and Harry Yoder each had a tackle for loss. The Chucks also had one turnover on special teams, with Nesbitt forcing a fumble and Andrew Smith pouncing on it for a recovery.