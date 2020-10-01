Junior High Football blanks Clarion for win

Griffin White breaks the edge on his way to Punxsy's final touchdown (Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)
Staff Writer
Thursday, October 1, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

The Punxsy junior high football team had a chance to play under the lights on Thursday evening playing host to Clarion, and the Chucks put on a show by keeping the Bobcats off the board en route to a 22-0 victory.

The Punxsy girls' soccer team was also in action on Thursday, falling 5-0 to Curwensville.

On Friday, the Chucks varsity football team will take the same field as the younger Chucks did on Thursday, as they host Karns City at 7 p.m.

