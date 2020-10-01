Junior High Football blanks Clarion for win

The Punxsy junior high football team had a chance to play under the lights on Thursday evening playing host to Clarion, and the Chucks put on a show by keeping the Bobcats off the board en route to a 22-0 victory.

The Punxsy girls' soccer team was also in action on Thursday, falling 5-0 to Curwensville.

On Friday, the Chucks varsity football team will take the same field as the younger Chucks did on Thursday, as they host Karns City at 7 p.m.