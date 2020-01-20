Junior Chucks take center stage, take two of three

The 7th-, 8th- and 9th-grade Punxsy boys' basketball teams took center stage on Monday, as they were the only events on the athletics calendar. The Chucks took two of three, with the 7th-grade boys beating Indiana 46-30, while the 9th-grade squad bested Marion Center 55-42. Indiana did pick up one win, as the visiting 8th-graders pulled out a 34-20 victory over the Chucks.

Tuesday's schedule includes the wrestling program's first home meet of the season, against Hollidaysburg, with junior high at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 7 p.m. On the road, the JV and varsity girls' basketball teams head to Brookville (6/7:30 p.m.).