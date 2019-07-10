Jr. Legion wins on wild (pitch) walk-off

It was a wild finish — quite literally — as Punxsy’s John J. Fisher Post No. 62 Junior Legion baseball team overcame a two-run deficit in the bottom of the final inning and scored three (including the winning run on a wild pitch) to stay alive in the Indiana County Youth Legion playoffs and force a decisive Game 3 tonight at Blairsville. Pictured here is Seth Moore (second from left, red helmet) is greeted by a number of his teammates after he scored the winning run on a wild pitch. The Junior Legion team will be back in action Thursday night at Blairsville, in a winner-take-all game.

Also in action Thursday night are the Groundhog Little League Junior Baseball (13-14) All-Stars, who are playing in a winner-take-all game at DuBois with the District 10 title on the line, and the Senior Legion team, which will play at 6 p.m. in Punxsutawney against DuBois in the Jefferson County League winners' bracket final.