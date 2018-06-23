JLSB All-Stars Recap: DuBois bests Punxsy

PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Fortunately, the thunder storms missed Punxsutawney on Saturday evening -- a day after persistent rain showers forced a postponement to the Junior League Softball All-Stars opener on Friday. Unfortunately for the hosting team, the DuBois squad brought the noise with their bats, powering their way to a 14-0 lead and holding on for a 14-3, five-inning victory to advance to the winners' final in the three-team bracket.

DuBois' offense was powered by Lauren Walker, who belted three singles and had four runs batted in, with Emma Torretti also going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Jaden Swatsworth added two hits and one run driven in, while Sarah Henninger walked twice and picked up two RBIs. Rachel Radaker reached three times -- with one hit and two walks -- to go with an RBI, and Chelsea Bussatto and Morgan Tyler each had one RBI hit.

Tyler was also solid from the circle for DuBois, pitching all five innings and allowing three runs on four hits and two walks; she struck out seven in earning the win.

For Punxsy's offense, Kaylin Smith picked up a double in the bottom of the third for the team's first hit, and in the same inning, Lexi Poole, Hannah McCombs and Lexie Holeva connected for back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to account for all of Punxsy's runs. Sydney Hoffman and Rachel Houser also each earned one free pass.

Poole got the starting nod, and though she was charged with 14 runs, only five of them went as earned runs. She allowed 10 hits and four walks while fanning two. Houser pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while keeping DuBois off the board in both half-frames.

Punxsy is idle until Tuesday, as they await the loser of Sunday's game between DuBois and St. Marys.