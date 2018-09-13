JH football win one of highlights on busy Thursday

The junior high Punxsy Chucks football team picked up a 16-8 win over Oil City at Jack LaMarca Stadium on Thursday as a part of a busy slate for PAHS athletics. The volleyball team also was in action at home, sweeping Curwensville, and the boys' soccer team picked up a big win at Brookville. For more details, plus a preview of Friday night's varsity football game against St. Marys, grab a print edition of The Spirit on Friday.

Pictured here are junior high players Justin Miller (bottom) and Zach Dinger making a tackle against the Oil City back.