JH Boys' Basketball opens home slate by winning two of three

On Wednesday, the Punxsy 7th-, 8th- and 9th-grade boys’ basketball teams welcomed Brockway for their first home games of the season. The 7th- and 8th-graders each bested the Rovers, giving Punxsy two of three wins. (Left photo) Ninth-grader Justin Miller blocks a Brockway shot late in their game. (Middle photo) Mason Nesbitt skies above his Rover counterpart to win the opening tip-off in the 8th-grade game. (Right photo) Jimmie Neese scores the first bucket in the 8th-grade game. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

A full write-up, plus plenty of other photos appear in Thursday's edition of The Spirit. And remember, you can order copies of any of our Spirit Sports photos by calling our Composing Department at 938-8740 !