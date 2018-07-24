Jenks Lodge event to help veterans and their families

Chuck States, worshipful master, along with other members of the John W. Jenks Lodge No. 534, presented a check to Quient Anderson, district deputy grand master, for the Masonic Miles for Heroes 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Pictured (front, from left) are Bill Postlewaite, member; States; Anderson; Charlie Smith, member; (second) Cliff Klinger, past master; Jim Schepis, senior warden; Eric Buchheit, persuvant; (third): Rich Ingham, secretary; Jim Shaffer, past master; and Ken Chambers, chaplain.