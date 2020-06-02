Jefferson's COVID-19 case count into double digits

After almost an entire month without a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, the latest statistics released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health today indicate that the county has now seen increases over the past two reports and is up to a total of 12. Up until this past weekend, the count had been steady at seven since early May.

Surrounding counties' totals included: Clearfield (42), Indiana (91), Clarion (27), Elk (6), Armstrong (62) and Forest (seven).