It’s time for the annual Toys for Tots drive in Punxsutawney. This year, there will be a dinner/dance at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Jefferson Street Social Center, with Ed Baker as the DJ. Admission is $10 or one brand-new, never-opened, unwrapped toy. Pictured (from left) are Zach Runyon; Catherine Sinclair, Toys for Tots coordinator; Clarissa Swartz; and Baker.