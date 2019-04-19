Jefferson County Youth Field Day registration now open

Registration is now open for the 25th annual Jefferson County Youth Field Day. The event being held on June 8 will feature a number of outdoor-oriented events for kids age six to 17. Of those events kids will get a chance to try their hand at (first photo) muzzleloading and (second photo) canoeing. This year’s Youth Field Day will be held on June 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sportsman’s Dam (Reynlow Park). Youth Field Day is free for kids to attend and will give them the opportunity to try their hand at a number of outdoor activities — archery, muzzleloaders, shotguns, .22s, air rifles, trapping, fishing, water safety and canoeing. Pheasants Forever will be on hand with bird dogs, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will be speaking on mentored hunting and DCNR and the Wild Turkey Federation will also be in attendance. Registration is required for the event. Anyone wishing to register their child between the ages of 6 and 17 can visit www.pgc.state.pa.gov by clicking on the “Education” tab, then “For Educators” tab, where you will scroll down to special education and programs and click on “Field Days.”