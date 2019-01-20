Jefferson County VA moves one step closer to DVA vehicle

Thursday morning, local veterans and members of the Brookville VFW Post 102 and Brookville American Legion Post 102 presenting a check in the amount of $8,000 to the Jefferson County Veteran’s Transportation Fund. Those in attendance were (front row, from left) Herb McConnell; Dave Deemer; Post Commander Bill Littlefield; Taylor Holtzhauser of Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Office; James Porter; Krupa Steele, director of the Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Office; (second row) John Dunham; Al Bowdish; Dick Rafferty; Bob Hannold; Wayne Minich; Ira Minor; Bob Anthony; (back row) Russ Reynolds and Randy Becker.