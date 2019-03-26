Jefferson County tests weather emergency plans

If you thought that you heard the tornado warning siren activate at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, you did, but the good news is that it was just a test. Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, said that last year brought us back to the reality that we can have a tornado here in Jefferson County.

Charlie Hoeh, Punxsutawney Borough Emergency Management Coordinator, said that on Tuesday, Punxsutawney participated in Weather Awareness Day in Jefferson County and chose to open it up to all of the local emergency management coordinators and their emergency operation centers, in conjunction with the National Weather Service.

Bob Larson, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said regarding tornado activity and whether it will be increasing in our area, it is hard to say. He said if a tornado is 10 minutes away, locating its specific position is the challenge, and it’s “kind of like the needle in the haystack thing. ... You know there's going to be something, but precisely where it’s going to be is another matter.”

Larson added that they are predicting that the spring as a whole will end up very close to average temperature-wise and very close to average precipitation-wise. "When it comes to temperatures, spring as a whole had a lot of wild swings where you'll have five days in a row here it will be really warm, followed by five days in a row of being annoyingly chilly," Larson noted, adding that if you average those swings together and look at the big picture, the average temperature number comes up to normal.

Residents are also reminded that they can keep tabs on the weather on their phones or computers and check out one of the many weather apps available to the public.

PHOTO: Punxsutawney Borough Emergency Management Director Charlie Hoeh is pictured in front of the fire siren at the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department fire hall, which will be utilized along with those of Elk Run and Lindsey to alert area residents regarding the threat of a tornado.