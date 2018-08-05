Jefferson County Relay for Life raises almost $80,000

The sun was out and temperatures were in the 80s for the 2018 Jefferson County Relay for Life, held in a new location this year, the Brookville Town Square. Fourteen teams gathered in the square for 10 hours of relaying for the American Cancer Society, with this year’s theme being “Knock Cancer Off The Board,” meaning games and fun activities all day long. Nicole Cable, community development manager at the American Cancer Society, explained that as of Saturday’s start, $73,000 of the $78,000 goal had been met. As of Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Relay for Life raised $79,775.26 for the American Cancer Society. (First photo) Prior to the first lap, team captains were recognized; those who posed for a photo included: (front) Heather Lasher, Jefferson Manor Health Center; (back row from left) Diana Weaver, Helping Hands — Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church; Lisa McManigle, Presby Pacers; Jill Orcutt, Life’s Blessings; Teresa Caldwell, Team Berry; Pat Rougeux, Rougeux Family; and Tracy Morris, Family Ties and Seneca Resources. Other teams included Immaculate Conception Church, Team Matson, Dream Catchers Tops of Brookville, Heaven’s Angels and Bcause. (Second photo) Pictured are teams participating in the first lap for the 2018 Relay for Life, led by members of the American Legion.