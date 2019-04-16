Jefferson County Farm Bureau encourages road safety

The Jefferson County Farm Bureau held a Rural Road Safety Day at Mike’s Supermarket in Brookville with assistance from the Jefferson County commissioners. Pictured (left side) are Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik; Dan Park, president, Jefferson County Farm Bureau; Herb Bullers, Jefferson County commissioner; (right side) Todd Thompson, chair of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau Rural Road Safety Committee; and Jack Matson, Jefferson County commissioner. As the planting season begins, motorists are encouraged to exercise caution while driving on rural roads, particularly when near farm equipment marked with the orange triangle signifying a slow-moving vehicle.