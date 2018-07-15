Jefferson County Fair royalty crowned on first day of festivities

The Jefferson County Fair got underway Sunday with the 2018 Fair Pageant. The pageant had contests in the Princess, Junior Queen and Queen categories. Rylee Lindenpitz took the title of Fair Princess with her self-choreographed dance routine to “Hold the Drama.” Ava Orcutt claimed the title of Junior Princess with her self-choreographed dance routine to “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana." There was a surprise in the Queen category, as after intense deliberations, the tallies showed a dead tie between the top two. So it was decided that there will be two “co-queens.” The two winners of the Queen category were Morgan Bish and Danielle VanSteenberg. (First photo) Pictured are the queens, Morgan Bish (left) and Danielle VanSteenberg; (second photo) the Princess and her court, Elianna Gow, first runner-up; Rylee Lindenpitz, Princess; and Calista Reitz, second runner-up; (third photo) and the Junior Queen and her court, Mercy Smith, first runner-up; Grace Preston, People’s Choice; Ava Orcutt, Junior Queen; and Madelyn Newcome, second runner-up.